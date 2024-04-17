Mamata calls Centre “jumlebaaz govt”, says “rioting is their only guarantee”

By ANI Published Date - 17 April 2024, 05:43 PM

Silchar: Assuring that Trinamool Congress will not implement NRC and CAA, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP-led Centre alleging that their (BJP) only guarantee is “rioting”.

She further called the BJP government a ‘jumlebaaz’ government while saying that he is not “afraid of any threats.” “If we win, we will not implement CAA or NRC.

Even today, they say NRC will happen. Bengal is the only place where everyone lives together. They have a plan to riot. They want to take advantage of the vote by rioting. Riot is their only guarantee. Don’t believe that Modi will do anything for anyone. This government is a jumlebaaz government.

They have no forgiveness. I request that you not forgive them. We are fighting alone against the BJP in Bengal,” the Bengal CM said while addressing a public rally in Assam’s Silchar on Wednesday. She claimed to have never seen “such a black and corrupt election before”.

“They complained against me when I was agitating in Bengal. They made 6-7 complaints against me, I have not forgotten. How many people will be kept in the detention camp? This election is going to be terrible. I have never seen such a black, corrupt election before,” the TMC supremo said.

“I am not afraid of your shocks and threats. Don’t shock and threaten me,” she added. CM Mamata alleged that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power, then there “will be no democracy” in the country.

“Sometimes they will scare you and give you bundles of money. Why are you afraid every day? Who will you be afraid of? If Modi somehow wins, there will be no democracy in the country. Who will save the country?,” she said. Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats.

TMC’s list of candidates from Assam includes Gauri Shankar Sarania from Kokrajhar, a seat reserved for Schedule Tribe (ST), Abdul Kalam Azad from Barpeta seat, Ghana Kanta Chutia from Lakhimpur seat, and Radhashyam Biswas from Silchar, a seat reserved for the Schedule Caste. Assam will vote in three phases – on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting will take place on June 4.