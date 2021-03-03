West Bengal native electrocuted in Hyderabad

Neighbours who noticed thick smoke coming from the victim, Sandeep Roy’s room alerted the Medchal police who reached the spot and found him dead on the floor with severe burn injuries

Hyderabad: A man allegedly died of electrocution in his house in the Housing Board colony in Medchal here on Wednesday morning.

Sandeep Roy (28), a centering worker from West Bengal, was living alone in the house. Police said he had a drinking habit and frequently went home in an inebriated condition. Neighbours who noticed thick smoke coming from Roy’s room alerted the Medchal police who reached the spot and found him dead on the floor with severe burn injuries. The switch board and other home appliances including a small gas cylinder were found damaged.

The Medchal police suspect a short circuit led to the electrocution. They are also probing if there was any LPG leakage in the house. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

