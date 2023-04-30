Westland Books to release entrepreneur-turned-author Ranjith Radhakrishnan’s debut book ‘Rama of the Axe’

This work of art published by Westland Books is the author’s attempt to convey Parashurama’s magnificence in words for the modern reader.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:13 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Hyderabad: Westland Books has announced ‘Rama of the Axe’, a book by talented debut writer Ranjith Radhakrishnan. The book is the author’s attempt to convey Parashurama’s magnificence in words for the modern reader. It is an insight into the great sage’s mind and heart, his trials and triumphs, and the incredible weapon he created.



About his work, the author Ranjith said, “Parashurama is a fascinating avatar, and there is more to his story than meets the eye. He is the only avatar to meet other subsequent avatars. He is an immortal — a Chiranjeevi, and a future Saptarishi —the seven great rishis who protect and teach Dharma. Parashurama (named as Jamadagneya, the son of Jamadagni) has a hymn credited to him in the Rig Veda corpus. For someone so versatile, who spans the worlds of Veda and Tantra, whose story connects the four corners of Bharata, we, unfortunately, know of him only as the angry sixth avatar of Mahavishnu.”

The book will be formally launched by actor Kichcha Sudeep in Bengaluru soon. The actor said, “Ranjith Radhakrishnan weaves a fantastic tale, bringing so many dimensions to it. The book takes a grip on you from the start and never lets go. You feel that you are inside the story, seeing things happen around you, and it all leads up to an incredible climax.”

Commenting on the announcement of the book Sanghamitra Biswas, Executive Editor, Westland Books, said, “Ranjith Radhakrishnan is a fabulous storyteller, and we are so excited to publish his audacious and fierce debut, ‘Rama of the Axe’. This retelling of the legend of Parashurama is packed with action and drama and makes for a superbly engrossing read.”

The book revolves around the legend of Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Vishnu – retold in all its fantastic detail. The youngest son of Saptarishi Jamadagni, Ramabhadra has the weight of an immense prophecy on his shoulders. For, not only is he the gifted son of a supremely revered rishi and his wife, he is also being quietly trained to fulfil his destiny as an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

But the path to divinity is not one without trials. When his father and guru is suddenly snatched away from him, Ramabhadra knows he has to avenge his death, come what may. But before that, he must master himself. A tale of revenge, love and duty, ‘Rama of the Axe’ is the story of Ramabhadra’s journey to becoming Parashurama.