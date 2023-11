| What Is Air Quality Index How Aqi Is Measured How Severe Aqi Affected Delhi

What Is Air Quality Index? | How AQI Is Measured? | How Severe AQI Affected Delhi?

AQI is a number, which is a measure of air quality. The higher the AQI, the worse the air

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

The air quality index was created to help communicate the severity of air quality levels for multiple pollutants to the public, the risks they carry, and recommended defensive measures. AQI is a number, which is a measure of air quality. The higher the AQI, the worse the air.

