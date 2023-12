CHILLY DELHI: 5.5 Degree Celsius Temperature And Very Poor Air Quality Observed Today | Delhi News

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:59 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Delhi experienced a chilly morning with a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest this season so far. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category.

