WhatsApp restored: Global outage resolved after connectivity issues

WhatsApp acknowledged the problem and tweeted: "We are actively working to address the connectivity issues with WhatsApp, and we will provide updates here as soon as possible."

By IANS Updated On - 09:18 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is now back online after facing a global outage, including in India, due to “connectivity issues”.

The company acknowledged the issue early Thursday and tweeted: “We’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible.”

After about 20 minutes, it posted, “and we’re back, happy chatting!”

When a user posted, “fix it before it is morning in India, don’t want to miss out on the Good Morning messages”, the Meta-owned platform replied: “We’re back, we don’t want you to miss them!”

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, 61 per cent of people had reported problems while sending messages, 35 per cent while using the application, and 4 per cent while using the website.

On Downdetector, reports of the users peaked at over 41,000.

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the issue.

While one user asked “is it just me or is WhatsApp down?” another posted: “Me turning my wifi on and off 7 times but it was just WhatsApp down.”

Last month, the messaging platform had faced a global outage that lasted for about two hours.

Some WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some were experiencing issues with sending and downloading media.

According to DownDetector, 76 per cent of people had reported problems while using the website, 17 per cent while using the application, and 7 per cent while sending messages.

In January this year, the messaging platform had faced a server-side issue globally on iOS, making it impossible to update the privacy setting “who can see when I’m online”.

In October last year, the platform had suffered a global outage including in India that lasted for over two hours.