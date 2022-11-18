| Whatsapp Rolls Out Polls For Ios Android Users Heres How To Use It

WhatsApp rolls out Polls for iOS, Android users, here’s how to use it

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:28 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

WhatsApp rolls out Polls feature for iOS, Android users, here’s how to use it Earlier, the feature allowed only users to create polls in groups but now WhatsApp users can use it in personal chats as well.

WhatsApp has recently launched its ‘create a poll’ feature. This feature works for both Android and iPhone now. Earlier, the feature allowed only users to create polls in groups but now WhatsApp users can use it in personal chats as well.

How to create a ‘poll’ on Android:

Open the WhatsApp app on an Android phone Visit the group or chat in which you want to create a poll Click on the attach button which is present in the typing box Choose the ‘poll’ option Enter the questions you want to ask and their requisite options Click on the send option The group members will be able to see ‘cast votes’ by tapping on the ‘view votes’ button

How to create a ‘poll’ on iOS:

Open the WhatsApp app on an iOS device Visit the chat or group conversation in which you want to send a poll Click on the + icon available on the right side of the tying box Choose the option ‘poll’ Fill in the requisite questions and options for the poll Tap send

Users can add up to 12 options in a poll. Incidentally, if you type in one option again, WhatsApp will also warn of the same.