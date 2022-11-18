WhatsApp rolls out Polls for iOS, Android users, here’s how to use it
Published: Published Date - 01:28 PM, Fri - 18 November 22
WhatsApp rolls out Polls feature for iOS, Android users, here’s how to use it
Earlier, the feature allowed only users to create polls in groups but now WhatsApp users can use it in personal chats as well.
WhatsApp has recently launched its ‘create a poll’ feature. This feature works for both Android and iPhone now. Earlier, the feature allowed only users to create polls in groups but now WhatsApp users can use it in personal chats as well.
How to create a ‘poll’ on Android:
Open the WhatsApp app on an Android phone
Visit the group or chat in which you want to create a poll
Click on the attach button which is present in the typing box
Choose the ‘poll’ option
Enter the questions you want to ask and their requisite options
Click on the send option
The group members will be able to see ‘cast votes’ by tapping on the ‘view votes’ button
How to create a ‘poll’ on iOS:
Open the WhatsApp app on an iOS device
Visit the chat or group conversation in which you want to send a poll
Click on the + icon available on the right side of the tying box
Choose the option ‘poll’
Fill in the requisite questions and options for the poll
Tap send
Users can add up to 12 options in a poll. Incidentally, if you type in one option again, WhatsApp will also warn of the same.