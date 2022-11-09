Now, get your Experian credit score on Whatsapp

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:40 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: Have been on a shopping spree or have you taken a clutch of loans recently? If so, it is time to check your credit score. Credit bureau Experian India has announced a service that allows Indian consumers to check their credit score on WhatsApp for free.

The initiative introduces a quick, secure, and convenient way to access one’s Experian credit report anywhere, anytime. This will help in knowing if there are any irregularities and detect fraud immediately and rebuild their credit score, enabling them to gain control of their credit profile.

“This is a milestone in Experian’s mission to use data for good. We want consumers to get easy access to credit information and build a stronger credit ecosystem in India. We believe every consumer deserves access to fair and affordable credit. By being able to check their credit scores for free via WhatsApp, Indian consumers can access their credit information in real-time. This will help them make informed credit decisions, instil good financial habits, and enjoy the benefits of maintaining a good credit score,” said Neeraj Dhawan, Country Manager, Experian India.

Consumers can check their credit scores on WhatsApp in the following steps:

• Send ‘Hey’ to Experian India’s WhatsApp number 91-9920035444 or visit: https://wa.me/message/LBKHANJQNOUKF1

• Share a few basic details, such as your name, e-mail ID, and phone number

• Receive your Experian credit score via WhatsApp instantly

• A password-protected copy of the Experian credit report which will be sent to your registered e-mail ID