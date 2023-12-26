| Whatsapp To Roll Out Feature To Enable Status Updates From Desktop

The new update will mean that users will now be able to post stories from WhatsApp Web!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp is soon going to launch a feature which will enable users share status updates from desktop and some linked devices.

WhatsApp users who have already signed up to test the beta versions of WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Android, can already use the status updating feature from their secondary devices.

The inclusion of the new functionality eliminates the need for users to toggle between devices to update statuses. The new feature is expected to provide seamless and uniform user experience.