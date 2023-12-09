| Whatsapp Introduces View Once Feature To Voice Messages Heres How To Send Them

WhatsApp introduces “view once” feature to voice messages; here’s how to send them

The new "view once" feature will be very handy to users intending to share sensitive, private information with friends.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Tech giant Meta has rolled out a new feature on its messaging app WhatsApp, which allows users to set voice messages to disappear after they are heard once. The same “disappear” feature is already available for photos and videos on WhatsApp.

The feature is typically helpful while sharing OTPs, banking details and other sensitive information .

How to send a “view once” voice message:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and open a chat

Step 2: Tap on the microphone icon which is used to send voice messages and record your message

Step 3: Tap on the dotted circle icon with the numerical 1 inside it and then hit the send button

Step 4: The view once voice message appears on the receiver’s phone which can only be heard once after which it will get deleted instantly

The view once messages if not opened by the receiver, will get deleted from the chat box after 2 weeks.