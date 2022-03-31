When an IAS Officer walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:56 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

We often hear stories of how certain people have beaten odds at different stages of life and achieved spectacular success. One such example is an IAS officer and multi-talented personality Abhishek Singh.

Abhishek, who was once heartbroken and contemplating suicidal thoughts has made a phenomenal mark by rising to the stature of an acclaimed IAS officer. Setting a benchmark for today’s youth, Abhishek is an able officer who is also successfully pursuing his creative interests. His recent appearance at Lakme Fashion Week has gone viral and scored millions of views on social media.

Abhishek Singh made a stellar appearance at Lakme Fashion Week to meet his friend and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. He was also seen socialising with other actors such as Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and more. Abhishek rose to fame with his superlative performance in music videos with singers such as Badshah, Jubin Nautiyal, and B Praak.

With the belief that “the only limit to one’s achievement is one’s own mind”, Abhishek Singh has been actively involved in acting as well as social initiatives.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .