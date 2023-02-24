‘When earthquake left everything aadha-aadha’, poem on Turkiye’s quake leaves your heart ‘aadha-aadha’

The poignant poem on destruction in Turkiye after the devastating earthquake has left many an eye moist. Poet Muzaffa Ali Shamiri describes the impact of death and destruction in a most poetic and touching way.

By JS Ifthekhar Updated On - 03:21 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Who is not touched by the recent Turkish earthquake? Everyone is shocked and distressed by the calamity which left a trail of death and destruction. But tragedies like these churn emotions in a different way among poets. Their anguish and pain take the shape of words which remain etched in mind forever.

A poem by former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muzaffar Ali Shahmiri, on the Turkish tragedy is a case in point. Titled ‘Zalzalon Ke Baad’, this Azad Nazm (free verse) poem has taken the social media by storm. Written in the heat and sorrow of the moment, it portrays the grief, suffering and devastation of the people in the most telling way possible. What is notable about this imagist poem is that it dwells on the dilemma faced by the survivors with the earthquake splitting their life apart – rendering everything – aadha-aadha (half-half). Sample the stirring poem:

Jab qayamat thum gaiee

Hum ne dekha … apna saman-e-hayat

Aadha aadha bat gaya hai

Jism aadha reh gaya hai

Jaan aadhi reh gaiee hai

Ghar bhi aadha reh gaya hai

Aur ghar ke log aadhe reh gaye hain

Using simple and easy to understand words, Prof. Shahmiri points out how when the worst is over one is shocked to find everything left in halves – bodies, souls, houses and their inmates. Then commenting on the uncertainties and vicissitudes of life, he says how in a flash all the glory and pride of man is shattered to smithereens.

Apni izzat bhi to aadhi reh gaiee

Aadhi upar, aadhi malbe ke tale

Khawab aadhe reh gaye

Zinda ankhon mein kutch

Murda ankhon mein kutch

Using sharp imagery, the poet in Shahmiri creates lyrical emotions. He captures the nightmarish scenario in the quake hit Turkey in a soul-stirring way – the bruised psyche of the survivors, shadowy nastiness and the dull sobs slicing through the graveyard hours of night. The poet in him takes a panoramic view of this skeletal life and wonders should one mourn the losses or be grateful for what is left.

Iss adhuri zindgi ke dher par

Main khada ho kar yehi ab sochta hoon

Lut gaya hai jo asasa

Uss ka main matam karoon?

Ya ke jo kutch butch gaya hai

Shukr main uska karoon …?

Founder Vice Chancellor of Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University, Kurnool, Prof. Shahmiri has emerged as a fine poet over the years. Earlier as HOD of Urdu in the University of Hyderabad, he did a lot for promotion of the language. His educational programme, Aao Urdu Seekhien, presented on ETV is remembered even today.

Despite his busy schedule, Prof. Shahmiri has been holding a mirror to the world with his moving verses. He tries to fashion his poetry on the lines of the American poet, Ezra Pound, and the Lebanese poet, Khalil Gibran. Themes dearer to his heart are life, death, divine chastisement, injustice and humanism. Recipient of the Urdu Academy’s coveted Lifetime Achievement Award, Prof. Shahmiri plans to shortly bring out the second edition of his book, Pyas. It has several new poems which promise to leave the soul gasping for more.