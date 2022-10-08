When workers, unions joined agitation…

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the Jai Telangana Movement (1969-70), which is one of the important topics for the government recruitment examinations.

After the resounding success of the convention, aspirations of the Telangana people rose sky-high. It was brain-storming time for the elders as to how to sustain the spirit among the youth and how to take forward the movement. Ultimately, the elders decided to change the name of People’s Convention to ‘Telangana Praja Samithi’ and on March 25 and Madan Mohan became its first president. He was heading an executive committee of 25 members.

A Joint Action Committee of Employees and Teachers was formed under the leadership of KR Amos, the employee leader. They decided to work in tandem with TPS and the Students Action Committee. Around 2.5 lakh workers in twin cities observed a one day total strike on June 7 as a mark of protest against the police firings that created havoc for three days continuously. Workers from all the Telangana districts held a meeting in Hyderabad and formed an action committee. Govind Singh had been elected as its president. Most of the factories did not work on that day due to the workers’ strike.

The Telangana NGOs union declared that they would start their indefinite strike from June 10. They continued their strike for 37 days. Teachers Unions also declared that they would go on strike as and when the schools were opened. The Telangana Praja Samithi and the Telangana Students Action Committee jointly gave a call to observe Telangana bandh on June 16 as a protest against the draconian rule. Angered by the bandh call given, the government suspended 29 Teachers union leaders from their jobs. They included P Ramabramham, Balakrishna Reddy and Narasimha Reddy. The June 16 bandh was a grand success.

The Telangana leaders were summoned to Delhi and the Prime Minister held discussions with them, but no tangible result came out. Consequently, the people voluntarily came out in large numbers and the satyagrahas and dharnas continued.

The Telangana people observed Flag Day on July 12. The 37-day-old TNGOs strike was called off on July 16. It has become evident that the political struggles done by the employees have their own limitations and they cannot sustain their families without salaries for a longer period. The employees of the Osmania University also called off their strike on July 23. Sridhar Reddy, who was incognito for several months, was arrested on August 3 and sent to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Women’s participation

The participation of women in the 1969 Telangana Movement was noteworthy. Mayor of the twin cities’ Municipal Corporation Rani Kumudini Nayak, MLAs TN Sadalaxmi, J Eswari Bai, Santha Bai, Sumitra Devi, Parliament member Sangam Laxmi Bai, and Roda Mistry were a few names to mention. On August 6, 53 persons were arrested while on sit-in strike in Hyderabad. Out of these 53 persons, 38 were young ladies. Likewise, women participated in the agitation very enthusiastically and in large numbers.

To be continued…