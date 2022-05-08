Whitathon Run held to raise awareness on retinoblastoma in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fitness enthusiasts and amateur runners from across the city turned up at Necklace Road on Sunday to take part in Whitathon Run, the annual running event of LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) organised to raise awareness and funds for early diagnosis and treatment of retinoblastoma, the eye cancer among children.

The Whitathon Run, comprising three events – 3K, 5K and 10K – attracted participation from nearly 1600 runners from Hyderabad and was flagged-off by M Rajesh Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police in the presence of founder and chair, Board of Trustees, LVPEI, Dr Gullapalli N Rao, ocular oncologist, Dr Swathi Kaliki and other senior hospital officials.

The funds raised through the run is utilised by the Institute to provide free treatment to children from underprivileged families who have retinoblastoma. Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Chandra said the sporting event was for a noble cause to create awareness and treatment to children suffering from eye cancers.

