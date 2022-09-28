Who is Abdu Rozik – Bigg Boss 16’s first confirmed contestant?

Abdu Rozik is around 19 years old and eligible to enter the Bigg Boss house. Here are some things you should know about him before you watch him on Bigg Boss.

New Delhi: Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 and while everyone finds him cute, it’s important to put it out there that he is not a minor!

1. Abdu Rozik is a Tajik Singer and rapper. He is the world’s smallest singer.

2. He hails from Tajikistan and has a Youtube channel called Avlod Media which has more than 580k subscribers.

3. He will soon be seen in Salman Khan‘s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

4. He garnered a lot of fame after a video of him fighting Hasbulla went viral on social media. Netizens like Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla for their small height and great personality.

5. As per the information given by many Youtube videos, Abdu Rozik suffered from rickets in his childhood and due to his family’s financial problems, they couldn’t get him treated which eventually led to his height getting stagnant at a young age. However, the statement hasn’t been confirmed by Abdu himself.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, Abdu is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16. At a promotional event in Mumbai, Salman Khan announced Abdu’s name as the first contestant of the season.

With a broad smile, Abdu Rozik expressed his excitement and said, “I love going to the Bigg Boss house…excited, bahut excited!”

He continued, “I love you, everyone, please support me as (I am) Chota Bhaijaan, please support me, please vote for me! Please don’t fight with me…I love you,” soon after which Salman gave a disclaimer that Abdu is not a kid and that he is older than 18 years, and very much eligible to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 16 is set to premiere on October 1, 2022, on Colors TV.