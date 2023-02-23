Who is Aiden Markram, Sunrisers’ new captain?

Published Date - 04:33 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, the South African all-rounder was named the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. He will be taking over from Kane Williamson, who was released last season and went on to join Gujarat Titans this year.

Breaking the news on Twitter, the team wrote, “THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram (sic),” followed by an orange heart.

Markram rose to fame early in his career when he led South Africa’s Under-19s to World Cup glory in 2014 becoming the first South African captain to do so. He was also their leading run-scorer and third overall.

Three years later, he broke into the senior side and made an impact right away. In 2021, he was South Africa’s leading run-maker in ODIs, had a stellar T20 World Cup, and was named the T20I Player of the Year in Cricket South Africa’s awards for the year.

The 28-year-old also had a successful IPL last season scoring 381 runs at an average of 47.63 with three half-centuries. He captained the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team recently to clinch the inaugural SA20 title where he was the player of the series with 365 runs and 11 wickets in the tournament.

According to reports, the player tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Nicole Danielle O Connor, the founder of Nadora Jewellery, and lives in South Africa with two adorable dogs.