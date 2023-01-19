| Who Is Andrew Tate And Why Is He In The News

Hyderabad: Thirty six-year-old Andrew Tate is a British-American Social media influencer who shot to fame after he was removed from the reality TV show Big Brother. He is in the news for his arrest by the Romanian authorities.

Shortly after his ousting from the show, a video of Tate abusing a woman on camera was leaked. However, he went on to build a considerable presence on social media.

He is also a former professional kick-boxer who won multiple tournaments internationally. His mother is a British national and his father was from Illinois, America. Post their divorce, he along with his mother and brother Tristan Tate moved back to the UK.

His fall from grace began after his interview with a fellow YouTuber where he made derogatory comments against women. He said that he was “absolutely a misogynist” and that he is a realist. “When you’re a realist, you’re sexist. There’s no way you can be rooted in reality and not be sexist,” he added.

Social media platforms YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have banned him for his remarks. He was also banned from Twitter after saying that women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted but was later reinstated after Musk took over.

He and his brother were arrested by the Romanian police under the allegations of human trafficking, assault, and rape. The authorities named six women as victims, two of whom have come out in support of the Tates.

Authorities seized 29 movable assets, including luxury vehicles and watches, and various amounts of cash in different currencies.