Friday, Dec 30, 2022
Home | Entertainment | Funny Memes Go Viral As Andrew Tate Gets Detained In Romania

Funny memes go viral as Andrew Tate gets detained in Romania

According to Reuters, the brothers were detained alongside two Romanian suspects after his house was raided in the capital, Bucharest.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 06:20 PM, Fri - 30 December 22
Funny memes go viral as Andrew Tate gets detained in Romania

Hyderabad: Controversial online influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been detained in Romania on Friday as part of human trafficking, rape probe and forming an organised crime group.

According to Reuters, the brothers were detained alongside two Romanian suspects after his house was raided in the capital, Bucharest. The arrest of Tate comes after the infamous influencer got embroiled in a war of words on Twitter with teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Tate, who has been banned from several social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, tagged Greta in a tweet which boasted about his collection of “33 cars” and their “enormous emissions”. To which, the 19-year-old called on him to enlighten her, and provided a fake, insulting email address for the same.

Greta’s retort did now go well with Tate as he responded to it in a video and was seen making several hate comments against the climate activist. However, the clip featured two boxes of Jerry’s pizza, which has allegedly tipped off Romania authorities to his whereabouts.

Soon after the Andrew arrest, social media sites were flooded with hilarious memes about the whole row that went insanely viral online. “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes (sic),” tweets Greta.

Check out the tweets here:

Tate was a contestant in British reality TV show ‘Big Brother’ and was kicked out of the show in 2016 after a video surfaced where it seemed he was attacking a woman. He called himself ‘Top G’ which means ‘Top Gangster’ in modern internet parlance.

Related News

Latest News