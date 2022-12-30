Funny memes go viral as Andrew Tate gets detained in Romania

According to Reuters, the brothers were detained alongside two Romanian suspects after his house was raided in the capital, Bucharest.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:20 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: Controversial online influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been detained in Romania on Friday as part of human trafficking, rape probe and forming an organised crime group.

According to Reuters, the brothers were detained alongside two Romanian suspects after his house was raided in the capital, Bucharest. The arrest of Tate comes after the infamous influencer got embroiled in a war of words on Twitter with teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Tate, who has been banned from several social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, tagged Greta in a tweet which boasted about his collection of “33 cars” and their “enormous emissions”. To which, the 19-year-old called on him to enlighten her, and provided a fake, insulting email address for the same.

Greta’s retort did now go well with Tate as he responded to it in a video and was seen making several hate comments against the climate activist. However, the clip featured two boxes of Jerry’s pizza, which has allegedly tipped off Romania authorities to his whereabouts.

Soon after the Andrew arrest, social media sites were flooded with hilarious memes about the whole row that went insanely viral online. “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes (sic),” tweets Greta.

Check out the tweets here:

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

andrew tate left a review on jerry’s pizza pic.twitter.com/tT0GFWq5Vv — Eric Zhu (@ericzhu105) December 30, 2022

I will forever love this video as his narcissistic downfall. And if I go to Romania I will go to Jerry's pizza and thank them! pic.twitter.com/bzyMGwbCfq — Rachel DeLowry (@RachelDelowry) December 30, 2022

So…Elon Musk let Andrew Tate back on Twitter, and Tate promptly used it to reveal his whereabouts to authorities in Romania who then arrested him. All because Greta Thunberg owned him so hard his little wee-wee fell off. Do I have that right? Please say I have that right. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2022

Tate was a contestant in British reality TV show ‘Big Brother’ and was kicked out of the show in 2016 after a video surfaced where it seemed he was attacking a woman. He called himself ‘Top G’ which means ‘Top Gangster’ in modern internet parlance.