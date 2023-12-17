Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 winner is Pallavi Prashanth?

The finalists vying for the title include Priyanka Jain, Arjun Ambati, Amardeep Chaudhary, Prince Yawar, Pallavi Prashanth, and Sivaji. Voting has concluded, and the final episode is currently in production, as per sources.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:32 AM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu season 7, the reality show, is gearing up for its highly anticipated grand finale airing next Sunday. There’s strong anticipation surrounding the likely victory of Pallavi Prashant, although the official declaration is still pending. If the rumors hold true, it’ll mark a groundbreaking win for the commoner Pallavi Prashanth.

The finalists vying for the title include Priyanka Jain, Arjun Ambati, Amardeep Chaudhary, Prince Yawar, Pallavi Prashanth, and Sivaji. Voting has concluded, and the final episode is currently in production, as per sources.

Rumors suggest a tight competition among the top three contenders: Pallavi Prashanth, Shivaji, and Amardeep, with a marginal difference in their vote counts.

The grand finale promises the presence of Superstar Mahesh Babu as the chief guest, adding to the excitement