Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth gets conditional bail

Pallavi and his brother Mahaveer were arrested by the Jubilee Hills police post the vandalism that took place on the day of Bigg Boss’ grand finale, December 17.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:15 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: Nampally court has granted conditional bail to Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth on Friday. The court also directed him to attend the police questioning on Sunday.

