Whole nation is proud: Rahul Gandhi hails Indian athletes for their medal haul at Asian Games

The MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi took his official Facebook account and hailed the Indian athletes for their medal haul at the ongoing Asian Games and said that the whole nation was proud of them and hoped for their success in the upcoming days

By ANI Updated On - 07:39 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

File Photo

New Delhi: After the Indian contingent’s stellar performance at the ongoing Asian Games at Hangzhou, Member of Indian Parliament Rahul Gandhi congratulated athletes on Tuesday.

The Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi took his official Facebook account and hailed the Indian athletes for their medal haul at the ongoing Asian Games and said that the whole nation was proud of them and hoped for their success in the upcoming days. Gandhi heaped praise on the Indian women’s team for their scintillating performance in their debut and said that Harmanpreet Kaur’s side once again showed their dominance in cricket. “Hearty congratulations to our Indian athletes for embarking on their journey at the 2023 Asian Games with a phenomenal medal haul. An impeccable performance was delivered by our 10m Air Rifle Men’s Team – Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Tomar, who secured the coveted first gold for the country. Our women’s cricket team, making their historic debut, also clinched a gold medal once again showing their dominance in this much-loved sport. Our rowing and shooting teams displayed remarkable determination, securing nine medals in total, including three silver and six bronze. The entire nation is very proud of each one of you. May the spirit of these accomplishments continue to shine in the days ahead,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Facebook.

India clinched their first gold in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s Team on Monday. Later that day, the Indian women’s cricket team also secured a gold to add to India’s medal tally.

The Indian team of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul, Divyakriti, and Sudipti Hajela created history on Tuesday by clinching a historic gold medal after registering a 209.205 score in the Team Dressage at the Asian Games. India currently stands at number sixth place and won a total of 13 medals, which includes three gold medals, four silvers, and six bronze.