| Over 33000 Candidates To Appear For Ts Edcet 2024 On Thursday

Over 33,000 candidates to appear for TS EdCET 2024 on Thursday

The test will be conducted at 79 centres in two sessions i.e., 10 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates have been asked to reach the centres 90 minutes prior to commencement of the test.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: Authorities said 33,879 candidates were registered for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2024 scheduled for Thursday.

The test will be conducted at 79 centres in two sessions i.e., 10 am to 12 noon, and 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates have been asked to reach the centres 90 minutes prior to commencement of the test.

Also Read TS EdCET to be held on May 23

Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website https://edcet.tsche.ac.in .

“All arrangements are made for smooth conduct of the test,” said Prof. Mrunalini Talla, Convener TS EdCET 2024.