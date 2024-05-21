The invisible signs of multiple sclerosis

This chronic condition of the Central Nervous System (CNS)—encompassing the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves—particularly impacts young individuals in their prime.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: May 30th is World MS Day and it is important to raise awareness of Multiple Sclerosis, a complex and often m

This chronic condition of the Central Nervous System (CNS)—encompassing the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves—particularly impacts young individuals in their prime.

Symptoms:

The Iceberg Metaphor: MS symptoms vary widely, from minor visual disturbances to total paralysis, significantly impacting daily life.

Using an iceberg as a metaphor, the visible symptoms of MS are just the tip, while the larger, hidden part represents the numerous invisible challenges faced by those with the disease. Despite appearing “normal” to onlookers, MS patients endure many unseen struggles.

Heat Sensitivity: Arti, a vivacious 40-year-old, experiences a burning sensation in her feet that often forces her to abandon social activities. Managing heat sensitivity is crucial, as increased body temperature can worsen MS symptoms, causing fatigue and discomfort. Conversely, cold weather also poses challenges, often isolating patients indoors.

Fatigue: Fatigue is the most commonly reported and debilitating symptom of MS. Despite its prevalence, it remains poorly understood and underemphasized due to its subjective nature, making it difficult to measure and manage.

Pain: Pain, another hidden symptom, presents an ongoing challenge for MS patients. It is resistant to conventional pain relief and stems from nerve damage, leading to persistent discomfort and significantly affecting the quality of life.

Sensory Issues: Patients often experience altered sensations, such as numbness, pins and needles, or heightened sensitivity. A brief electric shock-like sensation upon bending the neck is common, and these sensory disturbances can affect various body parts, including arms, legs, and face. Cognitive Loss: Memory lapses, difficulty concentrating, and mental blankness are frequent issues. These cognitive challenges can disrupt daily life and personal relationships.

Sexual Problems: MS causes sexual dysfunction (SD) in many young adults, affecting libido and physical response. This aspect of MS is often not openly discussed, leading to additional emotional and relational stress. About 80% of men with MS experience erectile dysfunction, while 56% to 70% of women face sexual difficulties, including issues with vaginal lubrication and lowered sexual drive.

Bladder and Bowel Issues: MS can cause significant bladder and bowel problems, leading to social withdrawal, frustration, and anxiety. If unaddressed, these issues may escalate into severe medical conditions, exacerbating the patient’s isolation.

Swallowing Difficulties: Reena, an MS patient, struggles with swallowing, making social dining a challenge. Approximately 43% of people with MS have similar difficulties, often misunderstood by others.

Speech Difficulties: MS can lead to dysarthria, causing variations in speech clarity, with some days being worse than others. About 43% of MS patients experience these speech issues. Muscle Weakness and Dizziness: MS often leads to reduced activity levels due to fatigue, pain, and imbalance, resulting in muscle weakness, spasticity, ataxia, and tremors. Dizziness and vertigo are also common symptoms.

Loss of Self-Esteem: Living with MS can be emotionally taxing. Insensitivity and judgment from others can damage self-esteem, leading to feelings of inadequacy and isolation.

Many MS patients struggle to reveal their condition, resulting in misconceptions about their behaviour. Understanding, empathy, and acceptance are essential for helping them regain a sense of worth and belonging.