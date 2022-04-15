Why did Lauren Gottlieb’s face turn red as she returns to her biggest shoot since pandemic?

Published Date - 03:26 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: Lauren Gottlieb has been making us swoon over her moves for years now, and her social media is like a dance therapy in itself. Recently, the dancer-turned-actor returned to one of her biggest shoots after the pandemic, a full out performance on the semi-finals of ‘Hunarbaaz’.

And while her energy and excitement were at their peak, an incident happened with her that could have derailed the whole shoot, but Lauren powered through it.

Sharing the incident, Lauren informs us, “So, I sat down to start my makeup and my longtime makeup artist Rishab Khanna was just putting basic moisturiser on me when all of a sudden, my face and neck turned red. I get so nervous before such big performances that my stomach doesn’t allow me to eat much. That morning I figured I would take my vitamins at least to get some good energy in my body. And I took vitamins B, C, K, magnesium, etc., but on an empty stomach, my body became very upset with me.”

Elaborating further, she shares, “Doctors on Instagram who watched my stories said it was a Niacin flush, which is common in such instances. The channel was in my vanity sharing the show flow when all this drama happened. Was scary in the moment but provided us with endless laughs throughout the day. Imagine getting direction from the producers and your face goes all oompa-loompa,” she laughs.

However, the dancer-actor shares that she is doing better now and the shoot went great. Lauren took what happened in her stride and even finds a joke in it as she adds, “It’s like the weirdest thing I feel. In the last couple of days, the number of injuries and incidents that have happened to me is hilarious. This is the biggest shoot that I have had since the pandemic. I was actually in tears, happy and grateful tears, that morning because it felt heavenly to be back on such a grand stage again doing what I love the most in life. I have never taken the stage for granted but also, I didn’t realise just how much my heart and soul missed it.”

