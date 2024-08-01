Hyderabad’s Manam Chocolate featured among World’s Greatest Places by TIME

Manam Chocolate is the contrivance of Chaitanya Muppala, whose family owns Hyderabad's beloved Almond House, known for its traditional sweetmeats.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 August 2024, 08:32 PM

Manam Chocolate

India: TIME recently revealed its annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, highlighting 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay. Among them is Manam Chocolate, an international award-winning Indian Craft Chocolate™ brand.

About Manam Chocolate in Time.com Read more here: https://time.com/6992360/manam-chocolate

Manam Chocolate is the contrivance of Chaitanya Muppala, whose family owns Hyderabad’s beloved Almond House, known for its traditional sweetmeats. With Manam Chocolate, Muppala aims to elevate Indian craft chocolate. Unlike Swiss and Belgian chocolates, Manam has a unique origin story. The brand collaborates closely with farmers and fermenters in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district to spotlight Indian-grown cacao on the global stage. In less than a year, Manam has earned accolades from the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting and the U.K.’s Academy of Chocolate.

Inside Manam’s chocolate factory in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, visitors find beautifully packaged bars in flavors like chai biscuit and pistachio fudge, alongside curry leaf shortbread biscuits and almond praline clusters. The factory also features croissants, toasted coconut macarons, and chakkarakeli banana soft serve. The café downstairs, with its airy glass-walled atrium and cacao tree centerpiece, serves sweet and savory items.

TIME compiled its list by soliciting nominations from its international network of correspondents and contributors, focusing on places offering new and exciting experiences.

“We launched Manam Chocolate a little under a year ago with the mission to offer a craft chocolate experience from India, by Indians, for the world. We are humbled to be recognized on a list of global prestige so early in our journey. Being on the TIME annual list of the World’s Greatest Places 2024 – amongst some of the best and most exciting places on earth, is a huge honour for us at Manam Chocolate. It is not just an honour we take seriously but a commitment we make to continue our efforts to build the best craft chocolate experience for the world, from India”. said Chaitanya Muppala, Founder Manam Chocolate & CEO Distinct Origins.

See the full list here: time.com/worldsgreatestplaces

About MANAM Chocolate:

Manam Chocolate is an international award-winning, premium Indian Craft Chocolate™ brand, signifying ‘We’ or ‘Us’ in Telugu. It represents a collective of passionate craftspeople, including farmers, fermenters, chocolate makers, chocolatiers, and storytellers, working together to advance Indian Craft Chocolate™. The brand explores the potential of cacao beyond bean-to-bar, offering over 300 unique products in categories like signature tablets, bonbons, truffles, nama, barks, fudge, palettes, rochers, clusters, macarons, gianduja, spreads, cakes, pastries, viennoiserie, hot and cold beverages, and baking ingredients.

Manam Chocolate launched its flagship experiential space, the Manam Chocolate Karkhana, on August 15, 2024, at Road No 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. This 10,000 sq. ft. immersive space combines retail with the craft of chocolate-making and chocolatiering, inviting visitors to explore and interact with cacao and chocolate in various forms. Manam Chocolate’s products are also available pan-India through its webshop, www.manamchocolate.com.

The brand has won 17 awards at the 2023 Academy of Chocolate Awards in the UK, including 1 Gold, 10 Silver, and 5 Bronze, and was named the ‘Overall Winner’ in the ‘Brand Experience’ category. Manam Chocolate also received the prestigious International Chocolate Award from the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting.