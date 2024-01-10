Will ensure immediate implementation of women’s reservation law: Mahila Cong chief Lamba

Lamba, a former Delhi MLA, was recently appointed as the chief of All India Mahila Congress and she took charge at the AICC office, replacing Netta D'Souza.

By PTI Published Date - 10 January 2024, 10:12 PM

Congress leader Alka Lamba being greeted by supporters as she assumes charge as the President of All India Mahila Congress, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

New Delhi: Assuming charge as Mahila Congress president, Alka Lamba on Wednesday said she will ensure that the women’s reservation law is immediately implemented in all elections if INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre.

“My becoming president of Mahila Congress will pave the way for participation and empowerment of women,” Lamba said. “Mahila Congress will fight till they get justice by becoming the voice of the daughters/sisters of the country. It will ensure their participation and empowerment by truly extending the political, economic, social, legal and equal rights given to women by the Constitution,” she said.

“I will take part in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra along with Rahul Gandhi ji to get justice for lakhs of women in the country including justice for Manipur women, Haryana women wrestlers and others in the country,” she said.

As the president of the Mahila Congress, Lamba said she will ensure that women’s reservation is immediately implemented in all elections if the INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre. Officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, the women’s reservation law, recently enacted by the government, seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The law will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation exercise — redrawing of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies — will ascertain the particular seats being earmarked for women.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said Lamba is the first woman from Delhi to become president of the All India Mahila Congress and brings with her extensive experience and leadership qualities to this role.

After taking over as Mahila Congress chief, Lamba met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to take his blessings. Lamba, a former president of the Delhi University Students’ Union, had quit the Congress and joined the AAP in 2014. She became an MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency in 2015. Lamba, however, returned to the Congress in 2019.