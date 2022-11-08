Will resolve Nizam College hostel allotment issue soon: Sabitha

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday said she would resolve the issue of hostel allotment at the Nizam College as soon as possible.

Earlier, responding to the issue of Nizam College undergraduate students’ protest over the allotment of the hostel on the campus, IT Minister KT Rama Rao asked the Education Minister to intervene and address the issue.

In a tweet, the IT Minister said as per the request of the students, the girls’ hostel was built and handed over to the college. The situation seems unwarranted.

The undergraduate students have been protesting seeking allotment of the hostel on the campus. However, according to the undergraduate students, the college administration was providing hostel facilities to the PG students.

“Request Minister @SabithaindraTRS Garu to kindly intervene and address the issue. As per the request of the students, girls hostel was built and handed over to the college. This situation seems unwarranted,” Rama Rao tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, the Education Minister tweeted “I will personally look into the matter @KTRTRS garu. Will resolve it ASAP”.

