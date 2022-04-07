| With Another Hike Of Rs 2 5 Cng Prices Zoom By Rs 9 10 Kg In 6 Days

With another hike of Rs 2.5, CNG prices zoom by Rs 9.10/kg in 6 days

By ANI Published: Updated On - 12:16 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Representational Image

New Delhi: With another hike of Rs 2.5 per kilogram on Thursday, the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has zoomed by Rs 9.10 per kg in the last six days.

Notably, the CNG prices were increased by the same amount yesterday also.

With today’s hike, CNG in Delhi would now cost Rs 69.11 per kg, while in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad it would cost Rs 71.67 a kg.

In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, the CNG will now be available at Rs 76.34 per kg, while in Gurugram it is priced at Rs 77.44 per kg. CNG costs the highest in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur where it is priced at Rs 80.90 per kg.

Meanwhile, after a hike of Rs 10 in the price of petrol and diesel over the last 16 days, the fuel rates were not increased on Thursday.

Petrol in the national capital crossed the Rs 105 mark yesterday, whereas, in Mumbai, it has surpassed Rs 120.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday defended the Central government over the issue of fuel price hike, comparing it with that of other countries, saying that India has merely seen a change of “only five per cent”.

“Fuel prices hiked in India are 1/10th of the change of prices in other countries. Comparing gasoline (petrol) prices between April 2021 and March 2022, the prices in the United States of America (USA) have increased by 51 per cent, Canada by 52 per cent, Germany by 55 per cent, the United Kingdom (UK) by 55 per cent, France by 50 per cent, Spain 58 per cent but in India only 5 per cent,” said Puri in Lok Sabha.

However, the Opposition has been stepping up pressure on the government with demand for the rollback of the fuel price hike.