With KLIS water Medak’s rivers to get new lease of life

Irrigation authorities are preparing to release water into Haldi Vagu in the next couple of days which will eventually merge with river Manjira, a tributary of Godavari, near Medak

Siddipet: Rivers and streams in the erstwhile Medak district are set to get a new lease of life with the release of Godavari water through the multiple-stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Under KLIS, water is lifted at various stages to fill multiple lift irrigation schemes and reservoirs built as part of the project, and with the phased release of water, rivers and streams are bound to have water throughout the year.

After filling Ranganayaka Sagar project with KLIS water, irrigation authorities released Godavari water into Siddipet Vagu, which covers most of Siddipet constituency, and filled 28 check dams to the brim. When farmers of Gajwel and Dubbaka constituencies demanded release of water into Kudavelly Vagu, which covers Gajwel, Dubbaka and Siricilla Assembly constituencies, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the officials to release water from Mallanna Sagar Canal.

Within a week, Kaleshwaram water has filled 39 check dams on the stream before merging into Manair river in the Rajanna Siricilla distict upstream of Upper Manair Dam.

Meanwhile, Irrigation authorities are preparing to release water into Haldi Vagu in the next couple of days which will eventually merge with river Manjira, a tributary of Godavari, near Medak. Haldi Vagu, which originates at Khan Cheruvu at Amberpet village in Wargal Mandal, flows through Gajwel and Medak Assembly constituencies before merging in river Manjira near Medak after traveling for 65 km. Haldi Vagu was having 32 check dams en route in Wargal, Veldturthy, Toopran and Chinna Shankarampet Mandals.

Nizam Sagar Project, the lifeline of erstwhile Nizamabad and Medak districts, will get the Godavari water in mid-summer. It will benefit the farmers of both Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts. Speaking to Telangana Today, V Srinivas, Superintending Engineer of Sangareddy Canal and Basavapur Reservoir, has said that once the Sangareddy Canal is completed the water will be released into River Manjira upstream Singur Project which will make the river Manjira flow round the year by keeping the water levels up in Singur, Manjira reservoir, Ghanpur Anicut, Nizam Sagar and dozens of check dams en route.

The irrigation authorities had plans to release water into Pedda Vagu in Siddipet district, Nakka Vagu in Sangareddy district and other minor streams across the erstwhile Medak district, to make the streams and rivers flow round the year, putting a permanent end to Methuku Seema farmers’ problems. Interestingly, all these streams, which are in Godavari basin, are tributaries of Godavari, but thanks to Chandrashekhar Rao redesigning of the entire project, there is reverse flow of water into these streams.

