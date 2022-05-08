Woman accountant ends life in Adilabad

Published Date - 08:13 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Adilabad: A 38-year old woman accountant of an automobile showroom committed suicide by hanging herself as she was unable to bear mental torture of the manager for failing to repay loan taken from him at New Housing Board Colony in Ramnagar here on Sunday. The manager was booked for alleged abatement of suicide.

Mavala Sub-Inspector V Vishnuwardhan said that the deceased was Athimalla Lavanya, wife of Rajeshwar from New Housing Board Colony. She was an employee of TVS showroom. She reportedly took a loan of Rs 1.75 lakh from the showroom manager Thirupathi Reddy a few months ago.

She had repaid the debt partly, but Thirupathi Reddy has been harassing her for clearing the remaining loan amount of Rs 1.05 lakh. He also forced her to give it in writing in this regard.

The manager abused her over the phone for delaying the repayment on Saturday. She was upset and ended her life when none was present at home, Vijay Kumar, brother of Lavanya alleged in a complaint lodged with police. Lavanya has two girls. She was married to Rajeshwar some 17 years back.

A case was registered against Thirupathi Reddy under the Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Investigations were taken up.

