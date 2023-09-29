Woman arrested with adulterated mephedrone in Nagpur

The police have arrested a 35-year-old woman who was allegedly part of a racket dealing in adulterated narcotic substances in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

By PTI Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Nagpur: The police have arrested a 35-year-old woman who was allegedly part of a racket dealing in adulterated narcotic substances in Maharashtra‘s Nagpur city, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Jaripatka police conducted a raid in the Misal Layout area on Wednesday and nabbed Preeti Nilesh Gajbhiye, an official said.

The police recovered 364.49 gm of white powder stored in two steel containers and analysis revealed that the substance was mephedrone, he said.

Following tests, it was found that the powder contained only 33 gm of mephedrone, which was mixed with sulphate, the official said.

The discovery has raised concerns about adulteration in narcotic substances. The accused has revealed that a friend supplied the contraband to her, which she then packed and sold, he added.