Woman attacked by Uber driver for taking wrong cab in Bengaluru

Following the verification of CCTV footage, the police have initiated an investigation and commenced a search for the perpetrator.

By IANS Updated On - 02:57 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Bengaluru: A shocking incident of a woman being attacked by an Uber driver for taking the wrong cab came to light in Bengaluru on Thursday. The incident took place in Bhoganahalli locality in Bellandur police station limits on Wednesday.

The police have begun the investigation and launched a hunt for the accused after verifying the CCTV footage. The husband of the victim, Ajay Agarwal, has expressed his outrage regarding the incident on a social media platform.

The woman had booked a cab on Wednesday morning from her apartment to take her son to the hospital. When she came down she saw an Uber cab and sat inside without knowing that it was not the one she had booked.

When the passenger realised that it was not her cab, she tried to alight. When the woman tried to get out of the cab, the diver started moving it. Later, when he stopped the vehicle, the driver assaulted the woman all of a sudden in the premises of the apartment.

The driver also assaulted the boy who came to his mother’s rescue. The entire episode is captured in the CCTV camera installed in the premises of the apartment. The residents of the apartment came to rescue and saved the woman from the attack.

The residents have informed the police and the police have taken up the investigation and collected the CCTV footage of the incident. More details are yet to emerge.