Uber to show destination and payment mode to drivers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:40 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: Providing relief to cab drivers and riders, Uber has introduced a slew of measures like showing trip destination to drivers and raise in Uber fares among other things. Through these measures, Uber informed that it aims to provide a safe and reliable platform for drivers and riders.

Uber India head of central operations Nitish Bhushan said, “The Uber experience hasn’t been as magical as we would like lately – for drivers and riders alike. Drivers have shared concerns about earnings in the wake of higher fuel prices, long distance pick-ups and payment schedules. Riders have complained about drivers cancelling trips or not wanting to switch on the AC.”

With rising fuel costs, the drivers were feeling the pinch and Uber has raised fares to cushion drivers. Understanding the frustration of cancelled trip after asking about the destination, the company will now show trip destinations to drivers before they decide to accept the ride. “Drivers who meet a predefined trip acceptance threshold will be eligible to get the destination information,” it said.

To fix long distance pick-ups, Uber has introduced additional earnings for drivers in case they have to travel a long distance to pick up riders.

Drivers at the Uber advisory council meeting informed that they would like more flexibility around payments. So, Uber will be showing drivers the mode of payment (cash or online) before the trip starts.

“We’ve now introduced a daily pay process for drivers. This will ensure that trip earnings from Monday to Thursday, are credited to drivers the next day, while earnings from Friday to Sunday, are credited on Monday,” it said.