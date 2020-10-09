Woman beaten up by daughter-in-law in Hyderabad

Though the time of the incident is not known, a video clip of the assault went viral on social media on Friday

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly assaulted by her daughter-in-law over a family dispute at Feroz Gandhi Nagar in Mallepally. Though the time of the incident is not known, a video clip of the assault went viral on social media on Friday.

In the video, the woman identified as Tasleema Sultana was seen being dragged out of the house and thrashed by her daughter-in-law Uzma Begum in public view.

Few seconds later, Uzma’s mother Asifa Begum too joins her and the duo is seen beating Sultana. Sultana lodged a complaint with the Habeebnagar police, who said facts in the complaint are verified.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .