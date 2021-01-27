Woman dies, son injured in road accident in Suryapet

The deceased was identified as Nimmathota Satyavati, a resident of Neredmet in Secunderabad

Suryapet: A 71-year-old woman died on the spot while her son was seriously injured when the car in which they traveling was hit by a tipper truck on National Highway 65 at Undrugonda of Chivvemla mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nimmathota Satyavati, a resident of Neredmet in Secunderabad. Her son Naveen Kiran was was driving the car.

Chivvemla Sub-Inspector Lokesh said the two were going to Kikaluru of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. A tipper truck, which got on to NH 65 from the link road, hit the car. Naveen was shifted to government general hospital at Suryapet for treatment.

Chivvemla police filed a case and investigations are on.

