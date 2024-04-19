Four die in road accidents in Medak district

A bike rider died as he hit his two-wheeler into a stationary RTC bus at Sangupet in Andole mandal.

Sangareddy: Two of a family died in a road accident, and four others sustained injuries as an SUV rammed into a car on Outer Ring Road near the Kolluru exit in the early hours of Friday.

The victims, residents of the old city of Hyderabad, went to Karnataka. On their way back home, they met with an accident. The deceased were identified as Mohd Munawar (46) and Fathima (41). Further details are awaited. A case was registered by BDL Bhanur Police.

In another road mishap, a bike rider died as he hit his two-wheeler into a stationary RTC bus at Sangupet in Andole mandal. The deceased was Mallampet Ramulu (37) of Kothapally village in Papannapet mandal.

In Siddipet district, a Tata Ace vehicle hit a moped at Velikatte Junction on Rajiv Rahadhari in Kondapak mandal. The deceased was Ashok, a resident of Bachannapet in Janagaon district.