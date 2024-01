Woman ends life in Hyderabad

The police suspect the woman had ended her life due to family issues.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 January 2024, 08:59 PM

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide at her house in Banjara Hills on Monday reportedly due to family issues.

According to the police, the woman B Chandana (30), a resident of Indiranagar in Banjara Hills was found hanging to the ceiling fan in the house on Monday afternoon by family members.

A case is registered and investigation going on.