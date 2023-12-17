Hyderabad: Woman dies after TSRTC bus hits her in Banjara Hills

The victim aged about 35 years was crossing the road near the L V Prasad Hospital, Banjara Hills when the bus going at a high speed hit the woman.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:07 AM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: A woman died after being hit by a TSRTC bus at Banjara Hills on Sunday morning.

The woman died on the spot.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH for postmortem. A case is being registered by the police.