Hyderabad: Woman dies after TSRTC bus hits her in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A woman died after being hit by a TSRTC bus at Banjara Hills on Sunday morning.
The victim aged about 35 years was crossing the road near the L V Prasad Hospital, Banjara Hills when the bus going at a high speed hit the woman.
The woman died on the spot.
On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH for postmortem. A case is being registered by the police.