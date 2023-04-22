Hyderabad: Woman falls sick after weight loss treatment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Woman fell critically ill allegedly after undergoing a weight loss therapy at a reputed weight loss treatment centre

Hyderabad: A woman fell critically ill allegedly after undergoing a weight loss therapy at a reputed weight loss treatment centre at Karkhana in Secunderabad.

Maheshwari (30), a resident of Karkhana, was unhappy with her body weight which was around 80 kg and decided to reduce it with treatment. Learning about weight loss treatment through advertisements on television and social media platforms placed by the centre, she approached them.

Police said the staff at the weight loss therapy centre promised Maheshwari of reducing nearly 15 kg of her weight. On April 15, she joined the weight reduction package which was worth Rs.40,000, by paying an advance of Rs.7,000.

On her second session of the therapy, the staff at the centre put her on an electric vibrating machine following which Maheshwari started vomiting. On being informed, the staff told her that it was a normal symptom.

According to her family, Maheshwari was called for another session on April 21 and again put on the electric vibrating machine. She had severe stomach pain and vomiting and collapsed in the washroom there itself.

On receiving information, Maheshwari’s husband and relatives shifted her to a nearby private hospital where she has been kept under observation.

Based on a the family’s complaint, the Karkhana police booked a case under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code for negligent act as to endanger human life or the personal safety others and took up investigation.