CM KCR participates in Ramzan celebrations at Mahmood Ali’s residence

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended 'Eid-ul-Fitr' wishes to Muslims in the State and across the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

The Chief Minister participated in the Ramzan celebrations at Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali’s residence here on Saturday. The Home Minister’s family members extended a warm welcome to Chief Minister and felicitated him.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by a few Ministers, MLAs and senior leaders to the Home Minister’s family. On the occasion, he recalled the importance of Ramzan festival and the divine prayers performed during the month, besides the promotion of forgiveness, compassion and love. He also spoke to the Ministers and Muslim religious heads on these issues.

The Chief Minister extended Ramzan wishes to the religious heads, who had come to extend their wishes to him on the occasion.

Later, he also met with some people and greeted them. Noticing senior party activist, Sattar Gulshani, who has been actively involved in the party affairs since the separate State agitation, the Chief Minister called him personally and embraced him.

