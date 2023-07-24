Woman gang-raped in Bihar in front of husband

By IANS Published Date - 04:45 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Patna: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in front of her husband in Bihar’s Araria district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when three accused, in an inebriated condition, broke open the door of the victim, overpowered her husband and gang-raped her in front of him, the police said.

As the victim raised the alarm, some neighbours assembled at the spot and managed to catch hold of one of them.

“The arrested was identified as Raja Kusiyet. He was produced in a district court which sent him to judicial custody,” said Araria SP Ashok Kumar Singh.

Efforts are underway to nab the remaining two accused who have been booked under various sections of IPC, Singh said.