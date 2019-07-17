Woman gives birth to baby in ambulance in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Karimnagar: A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby in 108 service ambulance itself while she was being transported to hospital for delivery on Wednesday. The incident took place near Kistampet village of Veenavanka mandal as the woman in labour delivered the baby in the emergency vehicle en route to Karimnagar hospital.

According to sources, Manga Laxmi, a native of Ganmukkula village, was already in labour by the time the emergency medical services vehicle reached her place as her family members had called up 108 service. However, when the ambulance reached at Kistampet village, the emergency medical technicians (EMT) had to stop the vehicle as the baby was already coming out of the birth canal and helped the woman deliver without giving in to any complications.

Later, she was shifted to Karimnagar hospital. The condition of both the mother and the new born was stable, said the sources.

