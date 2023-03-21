Woman held for killing husband in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Adibatla police solved the murder case of Ch.Ponnaiah (50), which was reported on Friday and arrested his wife Ch.Yadamma (45) for the murder. During an argument over a trivial matter, he was smothered by her, police said.

The couple, lives in Turkayamjal, and their two married daughters live with their in-laws.

Police said that on Friday night the couple consumed toddy at their house and ended up in a heated argument over a trivial matter. Later, Yadamma, in a fit of rage, grabbed a pillow and smothered her husband till death.

She then, fled the house and had been absconding since then. The murder came to light on Saturday evening when Ponnaiah’s brother came to meet him. He alerted the police, who reached the spot and took up investigation.

Since Yadamma was absconding, the police strongly suspected her and based on a tip-off, she was taken into custody on Sunday night from a secluded place in the village outskirts. She confessed to the killing.

