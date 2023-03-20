Pregnant woman with twins and a child killed in road crash

The car in which they were traveling crashed into a tree on the roadside at Yacharam, Rangareddy district on Sunday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman and a five-year-old boy died while six others were injured, when the car in which they were traveling crashed into a tree on the roadside at Yacharam, Rangareddy district on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when two families including Pastor Arun Kumar, his wife Ritu (22) along with Pastor Sunder, his wife Radhika and their children Shyam (5) and Blessy (3) and relatives Jangamma and Isthari, all from Hyderabad and natives of Nampally mandal in Nalgonda district, were returning from a prayer service in the church.

According to the police, on Sunday morning, they travelled in Arun Kumar’s car to attend a prayer service in a church at Odepally village, Nampally mandal in Nalgonda. After the service, they were returning to Hyderabad in the car driven by Arun Kumar in the evening, when the mishap occurred.

When the car reached near the market in Yacharam, Arun Kumar, who was reportedly driving quite speedily, lost control of the steering. The car went off the road and crashed into a tree on the roadside.

Shyam, Blessy and Ritu, who was nine months’ pregnant and expecting twins, suffered grievous injuries, while others escaped with superficial injuries.

They were immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared Ritu and Shyam as dead while Blessy is said to be in critical condition. Others who were injured are being treated.

The Yacharam police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and took up investigation.