Raksha Bandhan celebrated with fervour in Telangana

Shops selling Rakhis and also sweets shops have been doing brisk business in Hyderabad and other places in the state since the last few days.

By PTI Published Date - 19 August 2024, 03:24 PM

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan festival was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Telangana on Monday.

Sisters tied ‘rakhis’ to their brothers as part of the festival, signifying the brother-sister bond. Shops selling Rakhis and also sweets shops have been doing brisk business in Hyderabad and other places in the state since the last few days.

State Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi, Congress MLA Parnika Reddy, state women’s commission Nerella Sharada and other woman leaders tied Rakhis to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. BRS Working President K T Rama Rao posted on X a photo of his sister and party MLC K Kavitha tying Rakhi to him in the past and said he would stand by her through thick and thin. “You may not be able to tie Rakhi today, but will be with you through thick and thin,” Rama Rao said. Kavitha is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi after being arrested in a case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.