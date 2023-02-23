Woman injured in street dog attack in Yadadri-Bhongir

A woman suffered serious injuries after a pack of about 10 street dogs attacked her in Kotamarthi village of Addagudur mandal in the district on Thursday.

Chithaluri Poolamma was on her way to a shop when the dogs attacked her. She lost her balance and fell, with the dogs pouncing on her. It took more than 10 minutes for the villagers to chase the dogs away to save her. She was shifted to AMR district hospital at Bhongir, where her condition was stated to be serious.

The in-charge surpanch of the village Dupalapalli Balu was also a victim of an attack by street dogs a month ago. He said the street dogs had become a serious concern for the villagers and said the Grama Panchayat was helpless as to how to handle the situation.