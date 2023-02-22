Karimnagar: Man injured in street dog attack

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Karimnagar: A man who was travelling on his bike suffered serious injuries after being attacked by street dogs in in Mallareddy of Veenavanka mandal on Wednesday.

According to villagers, Rapaka Yesaiah was attacked by dogs while he was on his way home on his bike. He sustained severe injuries on the face and other parts.

Family members shifted him to the Huzurabad government hospital. He was later shifted to a hospital in Warangal for better treatment.