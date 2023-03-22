Woman kills friend for refusing to marry her in Mancherial district

A woman, P Malleshwari, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of murdering her friend Salluri Anjali, 21, in the Ramakrishnapur forest area in Mancherial district

Mancherial: A woman, P Malleshwari, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of murdering her friend Salluri Anjali, 21, in the Ramakrishnapur forest area in Mancherial district on March 16.

Mandamarri Inspector Mahender Reddy said Anjali was found dead with her throat slit and wounds on her stomach in the forest, after which Malleshwari, during interrogation, confessed to killing her as she nursed a grudge against Anjali for turning down her proposal to marry her. She said she took Anjali to the forests under the pretext of discussing their friendship. She then stabbed her and slit her throat.

She had tried to mislead the police by calling their friend Srinivas and claiming that she and Anjali attempted to kill themselves using a knife. Srinivas shifted Anjali to a hospital, but doctors declared that she was brought dead.

Following a complaint from Anjali’s mother, a case was booked. Malleshwari, who sustained minor injuries in the scuffle, was taken into custody after getting discharged from hospital.

