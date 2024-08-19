Woman murdered in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 09:20 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 26-year-old woman was murdered, allegedly by her husband, at Kasipet village in Dandepalli mandal on Monday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector G Uday Kiran said that Avula Vimala died when her husband Naresh, a daily wage earner, allegedly beat her with an iron rod suspecting her fidelity. According to the parents of the woman, Naresh was harassing Vimala after being addicted to liquor and suspecting her fidelity. Vimala was married to Naresh in 2012. The couple has three daughters.

A case of domestic violence and murder was registered against Naresh. Investigations were taken up.