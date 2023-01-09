Woman dies after delivering baby in Asifabad

A woman died while undergoing treatment at primary health centre in Koutala mandal headquarters on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:59 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

A woman died while undergoing treatment at primary health centre in Koutala mandal headquarters on Monday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A woman died while undergoing treatment at primary health centre in Koutala mandal headquarters on Monday.

Sources said that the deceased woman was Digide Bujji, the wife of Srinivas from Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal.

Also Read Asifabad shivers at 4.8 degrees Centigrade

Bujji was admitted to the primary health centre when she suffered profuse bleeding after delivering a baby near Talodi village in Koutala mandal on Friday. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the centre on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, her baby who was rushed to a hospital in Mancherial died of epilepsy on Sunday night.